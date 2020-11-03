Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi’s District East

A smart lockdown has been imposed in Karachi’s District East to curb rising coronavirus infections.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Muhammad Ali Shah issued the notification Monday.

Areas in District East include Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar and some roads off Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The police have started implementing the restrictions.

Markets, restaurants, hotels, wedding halls and small shops will be closed by 10pm.

On Monday, the country reported 1,167 cases, the most infections recorded since July.

The Sindh government has warned of a second wave of COVID-19. People have been asked to wear face masks every time they head outside their homes, avoid crowding places and practice social distancing.

On Sunday night, the Serena mobile mall was sealed after people were seen crowding the shops. The mall is located at Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi in District Central.