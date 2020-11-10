Coronavirus: Smart lockdown imposed in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi

A smart lockdown has been imposed in multiple neighbourhoods of Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi because of the rise in coronavirus cases.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Government, the sealed areas include New Muslim Town, Allama Iqbal Town, Garden Town, Shadman, and Askari XI.

In Multan, the entry and exit of Naqshabad Colony, Gulgasht Colony, Mepco Colony, Khwaja Abad and Sadat Colony will be sealed.

In Rawalpindi, the smart lockdown will be imposed in Satellite Town and Abbasi Abad.

A varsity, Fauji Foundation University, and a school, Kahuta Government Girls High School, has also been shut down.

All hospitals and medical stores in these areas will remain open throughout the day.

Milk shops will be open from 7am to 7pm.

Grocery stores will be open from 7am to 7pm.

Bakeries will be open from 7am to 7pm.

Petrol pumps will be open from 9am to 7pm.

Residents will not be allowed to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary and people without masks will be fined.

The smart lockdown will last till November 19.

The virus has so far claimed 6,977 lives in Pakistan, according to official figures. On October 28, Prime Imran Khan’s Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had announced that the second wave of the deadly virus has started in the country.

During a media briefing, he said health authorities were receiving 700 to 750 cases of coronavirus per day and the mortality rate had also increased. In the last 24 hours, over 1,500 cases were reported nationwide.