Coronavirus lockdown: Punjab to close libraries from November 26

Staff will have to report for duty
The Government of Punjab has decided to close libraries across the province from November 26 because of the rising number of coronavirus cases.
The staff will, however, have to report for duties.
The following libraries will remain closed for the public:
In 2018, the Punjab government established e-libraries in 20 districts of the province. The libraries were opened up to promote e-learning culture among people in Attock, Bahawalpur, Bhakhar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Narowal, Okara, Rahimyar Khan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Toba Tek Singh and Vehari.