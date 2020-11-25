Coronavirus lockdown: Punjab to close libraries from November 26

The Government of Punjab has decided to close libraries across the province from November 26 because of the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The staff will, however, have to report for duties.

The following libraries will remain closed for the public:

Government Central Library in Bahawalpur

Government Model Town Library in Lahore

Government Jinnah Public Library in Sahiwal

Government Public Library in Jhang’s Garh Maharaja

Government Public Library in Toba Tek Singh

Government Raza Farooq Memorial Library in Toba Tek Singh

Library Complex in Sheikhupura

Public Library Basirpur in Okara

In 2018, the Punjab government established e-libraries in 20 districts of the province. The libraries were opened up to promote e-learning culture among people in Attock, Bahawalpur, Bhakhar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Narowal, Okara, Rahimyar Khan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Toba Tek Singh and Vehari.