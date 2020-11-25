Wednesday, November 25, 2020  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Coronavirus lockdown: Punjab to close libraries from November 26

Staff will have to report for duty

Posted: Nov 25, 2020
Posted: Nov 25, 2020
Photo; Directorate of Public Libraries Punjab, Lahore/Facebook

The Government of Punjab has decided to close libraries across the province from November 26 because of the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The staff will, however, have to report for duties.

The following libraries will remain closed for the public:

  • Government Central Library in Bahawalpur
  • Government Model Town Library in Lahore
  • Government Jinnah Public Library in Sahiwal
  • Government Public Library in Jhang’s Garh Maharaja
  • Government Public Library in Toba Tek Singh
  • Government Raza Farooq Memorial Library in Toba Tek Singh
  • Library Complex in Sheikhupura
  • Public Library Basirpur in Okara

In 2018, the Punjab government established e-libraries in 20 districts of the province. The libraries were opened up to promote e-learning culture among people in Attock, Bahawalpur, Bhakhar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Narowal, Okara, Rahimyar Khan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Toba Tek Singh and Vehari.

