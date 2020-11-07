Saturday, November 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi residents fined, wedding halls sealed for violating coronavirus SOPs

Infections rising every day across the country

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Karachi residents fined, wedding halls sealed for violating coronavirus SOPs

Online photo

Four wedding halls, two hotels, and one shop were sealed Friday night in Karachi’s District West for violating the coronavirus restrictions.

Twenty-two people were also fined Rs11,000 each.

The action was taken on the orders of Iftikhar Shallwani, the city’s commissioner and administrator.

Shallwani had asked authorities to fine people up to Rs1,000 if they travel to public places without wearing a mask.

The Karachi administrator asked the city’s deputy commissioners to ensure that all government-issued SOPs are followed in their respective districts.

The National Command Operation Centre has also placed a ban on gatherings at wedding halls from November 20 in big cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

People will, however, be allowed to hold weddings and other ceremonies in open spaces. A maximum of 1,000 people will be allowed to attend.

The new rules will also be applied in Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Peshawar, Quetta and Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, and Abbottabad as well.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Coronavirus SOPs violations: 22 Karachi residents fined, wedding halls sealed, coronavirus in pakistan, coronavirus in karachi, coronavirus cases, corona in karachi,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
United Bravo becomes the cheapest car in Pakistan
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Lahore motorway rape Day 54: rapist remanded into police custody
Beware of purchasing plots in 69 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 69 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi's Liaquatabad
Pantless burqa man thrashed for harassing women in Karachi’s Liaquatabad
Protective custody sought for 'underage forced conversion' victim Arzoo Raja
Protective custody sought for ‘underage forced conversion’ victim Arzoo Raja
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
MQM’s Haider Abbas Rizvi returns to Pakistan
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.