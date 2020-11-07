Karachi residents fined, wedding halls sealed for violating coronavirus SOPs

Four wedding halls, two hotels, and one shop were sealed Friday night in Karachi’s District West for violating the coronavirus restrictions.

Twenty-two people were also fined Rs11,000 each.

The action was taken on the orders of Iftikhar Shallwani, the city’s commissioner and administrator.

Shallwani had asked authorities to fine people up to Rs1,000 if they travel to public places without wearing a mask.

The Karachi administrator asked the city’s deputy commissioners to ensure that all government-issued SOPs are followed in their respective districts.

The National Command Operation Centre has also placed a ban on gatherings at wedding halls from November 20 in big cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

People will, however, be allowed to hold weddings and other ceremonies in open spaces. A maximum of 1,000 people will be allowed to attend.

The new rules will also be applied in Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Peshawar, Quetta and Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, and Abbottabad as well.