Tuesday, November 17, 2020  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1442
Coronavirus fears: AJK govt announces ‘complete lockdown’ from Nov 20

The lockdown will last for 15 days

Posted: Nov 17, 2020
The Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to impose a “complete lockdown” for 15 days starting November 20, a government spokesperson said Tuesday.

The decision was taken to save the lives of people from coronavirus, the spokesperson said in a statement.

All schools in Azad Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed, according to the plan. There will be a ban on weddings and other events. Religious congregations will only be allowed with strict SOPs in place.

The AJK government departments have been instructed to call 50% of their employees to work.

“It was a difficult decision to impose lockdown but it has been taken for the greater interest of the people of the state and to save their lives from the deadly pandemic,” AJK PM Raja Farooq Haider said.

PM Haider urged the overseas Kashmiris to postpone their visits to the valley in view of the current situation.

