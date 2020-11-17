Coronavirus claims nine lives in Sindh

Nine people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Sindh in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Shah said 904 new cases, including 610 from Karachi, were reported in the province.

The virus has so far claimed 2,760 lives in Sindh. The province currently has 11,020 active cases of which 422 are in critical condition. In the past 24 hours, at least 400 people recovered from the virus.

The provincial government had issued two weeks ago new restrictions in an order to contain the second wave of COVID-19. It has barred companies and factories from calling employees above 55 years to workplaces.

The companies and firms have been instructed to only call skeleton staff to offices and put in place an online work mechanism. Managers and owners of companies will be held accountable in case of violations.

It has also warned that it reserves the authority to close any place or area with the highest number of coronavirus cases to contain the spread of coronavirus. No more than two persons will be allowed to travel in a car.