Coronavirus claims 17 lives in Sindh, 556 new cases reported

The coronavirus has claimed 17 more lives in Sindh in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said in a statement Thursday.

The virus has so far killed 2,664 people in the province, according to official figures.

At least 11,530 people were tested for the virus in the last 24 hours of which 556 tested positive. Most of the cases, 416, were reported in Karachi.

CM Shah said there were 5,813 COVID-19 patients currently under treatment in Sindh. Of them, 5,534 were in home isolation, four at isolation centres and 275 at different hospitals.

At least 201 patients were in critical condition at hospitals, including 30 on ventilators.

According to the statement, the chief minister has urged people to follow the SOPs because the virus has once again begun spreading rapidly in the country.