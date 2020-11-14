Saturday, November 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1442
Health

Coronavirus claims 16 lives in Sindh

Karachi reports 666 new cases

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Coronavirus claims 16 lives in Sindh

Edhi workers and relatives shift a body from the COVID-19 isolation ward in Hyderabad. Photo: Online

Sixteen people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Sindh in the past 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday.

In a statement, Shah said 865 new cases, including 666 from Karachi, were reported in the province.

The virus has so far claimed 2,738 lives in Sindh. The province currently has 9,538 active cases of which 366 are in critical condition. In the past 24 hours, at least 335 people recovered from the virus.

Last week, the provincial government had issued new restrictions in an order to contain the second wave of COVID-19. It has barred companies and factories from calling employees above 55 years to workplaces.

The companies and firms have been instructed to only call skeleton staff to offices and put in place an online work mechanism. Managers and owners of companies will be held accountable in case of violations.

It has also warned that it reserves the authority to close any place or area with the highest number of coronavirus cases to contain the spread of coronavirus. No more than two persons will be allowed to travel in a car.

