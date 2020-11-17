Coronavirus cases increased sharply in Punjab, Sindh over past month

Coronavirus cases have been rising again steeply over the past month in both Punjab and Sindh.

From October 16 to November 15, daily reported cases in Sindh went up from around 200 to 300 per day to over 900. In Punjab, cases started rising from 50 to 100 daily in October to almost 500 on a daily basis.

Deaths have also seen an increasing trend, but not as prominent as the daily reported cases. The graphs below show how the COVID-19 situation has worsened once again:

Graph by Yawar Yaseen/ SAMAA Digital

Graph by Yawar Yaseen/ SAMAA Digital

As of November 17, Punjab has reported 111,047 cases and 2,492 deaths. A total of 97,789 people have recovered from the disease. In Sindh, 156,528 cases have been recorded, the highest among the provinces. The death toll in the province is 2,751 and 143,252 recoveries have been reported.

The federal government has not announced a decision regarding closure of schools yet. Sindh and Punjab have both agreed to keep schools open for the time being. The National Coordination Committee will reconvene on November 23 to make a final decision.

From November 20 onwards, a ban will be imposed on gatherings at wedding halls in big cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Multan and Rawalpindi. People will, however, be allowed to hold weddings and other ceremonies in open spaces. A maximum of 1,000 people will be allowed to attend.

