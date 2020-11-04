Container crushes car near Karachi’s Civic Centre

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The car was completely destroyed but the person inside it escaped with minor injuries.

The accident reportedly occurred because two trucks were racing each other. One tried to overtake the other and toppled onto the car.

Witnesses told SAMAA TV the container fell on the passenger’s side seat of the car. They said the driver of the truck and another man in the vehicle fled the scene after the accident.

People rescued the man inside the car themselves and took him to a nearby hospital. A lifter machine had to be brought in to remove the car and truck. They were taken to the nearest police station.