HOME > News

Construction of Shaukat Khanum Hospital Karachi begins

PM Khan says it will Pakistan's biggest cancer hospital

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
SAMAA |
Photo: Prime Minister Imran Khan/Twitter

The construction of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Centre in Karachi has begun.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to announce the news on Saturday. “InshaAllah [god willing], it will be the biggest cancer hospital in Pakistan as well as being equipped with the latest machine.”

The hospital will be constructed in Defense. The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) has established a number of hospitals, laboratories, and research centres across Pakistan.

Related: Only Shaukat Khanum can collect hides in Karachi’s Malir Cantt

In 2016, the premier laid the foundation of the Karachi hospital.

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Lahore was the first specialised cancer facility in the region.

