Construction of Shaukat Khanum Hospital Karachi begins

The construction of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Centre in Karachi has begun.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to announce the news on Saturday. “InshaAllah [god willing], it will be the biggest cancer hospital in Pakistan as well as being equipped with the latest machine.”

I have this great feeling watching construction start on SKMT Karachi. InshaAllah, it will be the biggest cancer hospital in Pakistan as well as being equipped with the latest machines. pic.twitter.com/e5TY3eF8aa — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 21, 2020

The hospital will be constructed in Defense. The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) has established a number of hospitals, laboratories, and research centres across Pakistan.

In 2016, the premier laid the foundation of the Karachi hospital.

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Lahore was the first specialised cancer facility in the region.