Commissioner decides on smart, micro lockdowns in Karachi

The Karachi administration will be imposing lockdowns in six districts of the city.

Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani said smart and micro-level lockdowns will be imposed in six districts.

He chaired a meeting of deputy commissioners and district health officers on Friday.

Districts South, East, Central and West will have smart lockdowns imposed in them, while micro lockdowns will be imposed in districts Malir and Korangi.

The commissioner told the city’s DCs to discuss the lockdowns with the health officers.

District Keamari, Karachi’s newly formed seventh district, doenst have a deputy commissioner yet. The formation of the district has been taken to the Sindh high Court and petitions against it are still being heard.

A notification for the lockdowns will be issued later in the day or tomorrow.

The decision has been made after coronavirus cases have been on the rise across the country. On Friday, Pakistan reported 368,665 cases and 7,561 deaths.