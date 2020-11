Chaman passenger train to resume operations after nine months

The Railways department has decided to resume operations of the Chaman passenger train from November 10 onward.

The train will take passengers from Quetta to Chaman at 8:30am and return at 2pm every day. The trip takes approximately 4 hours and 45 minutes to coverS 130 kilometres.

Railway officials said the train service was suspended nine months ago.

The Mianwali Express passenger train, which runs between Sargodha and Mandian, resumed service late last month after approval from the Railways department.

The Railways department has been looking to outsource the management of passenger trains to the private sector.

Eight passenger trains have already been privatised: the Karachi-Rawalpindi Sir Syed Express, Karachi-Havelian Hazara Express, Karachi-Lahore Shalimar Express, Lahore-Mari Indus Mianwali Express, Lahore-Sialkot Narowal Passenger, Karachi-Mirpur Khas Mehran Express, Lahore-Multan Moenjo Daro Express and Lahore-Multan Badar Express.