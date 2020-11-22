Captain Safdar tests positive for coronavirus again

PML-N leader Captain (retd) Safdar Awan has tested positive for the coronavirus for the second time.

Doctors have advised him to rest for another two weeks and take medicine. He is currently at the ICU at Sharif Medical City.

However, doctors say Captain Safar’s health is better than before. He had tested positive for the virus in the first week of November. He was in Gilgit-Baltistan at the time in the lead up to the election.

He confirmed the news on his Facebook account and said doctors have told him to rest and take care of himself.

Pakistan is presently experiencing the second wave of the virus. In the last 24 hours, 59 people across the country died from the deadly virus. Over 2,600 new cases were reported taking the total number of cases in Pakistan to 374,173.