Burewala student shot dead on way to home: police

A student was shot dead by unidentified men on his way back home from a university in Burewala, the police said on Tuesday.

The suspects were on a motorcycle. “They opened fire at the student and then fled from the scene,” a police officer said.

The Bachelors’ student died on the spot. The body was shifted to the DHQ Hospital, Burewala for a post-mortem examination.

The victim’s family has accused their neighbours of the murder. Following this, the police detained two men and are investigating them.

A case has been registered at the Model Town Police Station.