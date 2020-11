Factory was mixing chemicals in the milk

The Punjab Food Authority raided on Friday a milk factory and found that the workers were mixing chemicals in the milk.

The authorities disposed of 10,000 litres of substandard milk.

A factory worker has been arrested, while the owner managed to escape, according to the police.

The workers were mixing urea, mulch, and powder into the milk, said the food authority.