HOME > News

Bridge set on fire in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chilas amid post-election tension

The bridge connects a village to Karakoram Highway

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Bridge set on fire in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chilas amid post-election tension

A rope bridge was set on fire in a village in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chilas as post-election tensions grip the region.

The bridge connected Khazko Village to the Karakoram Highway and was the only bridge in the area.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Afzal Khan has taken notice and ordered an immediate investigation.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has also expressed her sorrow at the incident.

Locals say this is the only bridge connecting the village to the highway. It is used by thousands of people every day.

It was set on fire Wednesday night, rendering it unsafe to travel on.

The police haven’t been able to figure out who did it. They are, however, investigating a political angle.

The area falls in GBLA-16, which was won by the PML-N’s Engineer Muhammad Anwar in the November 15 election. According to the Election Commission, most of the village voted for Anwar.

After the election, the situation in multiple areas of GB became tense, including in Chilas. The caretaker government wrote to the Interior Ministry and asked for the army to be deployed in Gilgit and Chilas.

