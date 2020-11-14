Saturday, November 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Bilawal wanted ISI DG’s guarantee for transparent GB elections: minister

He 'offered' to let PPP install cameras at polling stations

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur said on Saturday that he offered to let PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari install cameras at every polling station in Gilgit-Baltistan but he replied he didn’t need Gandapur’s guarantee. He wanted ISI chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed’s guarantee instead.

I had told Bilawal at a meeting that we can install cameras at every polling station with funds from my own ministry, said the minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan. However, Bilawal wanted “General Faiz’s guarantee” that the elections would be free and fair.

The elections in Gilgit-Baltistan will be held on Sunday (November 15). It has 24 constituencies and its assembly has 33 seats. Candidates from political parties will stand for 24 seats. Of the remaining seats, six are reserved for women and three for technocrats.

The area has a population of about 1.3 million and a total of 745,361 voters have registered, of which roughly half or 339,992 are women.

Related: Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown

Gandapur said that the PPP chairperson has started an “awkward propaganda” and is claiming that the government in Gilgit-Baltistan will be given to the PPP.

“He is openly saying at jalsas that a meeting was held at GHQ which was chaired by the chief of army staff, all the parties were there and a decision was taken that GB’s government will be given to the PPP.”

Related: PTI, PPP, PML-N eye victory as Gilgit-Baltistan prepares to vote

He said making such statements in public is a sign that they will be defeated in the elections.
FaceBook WhatsApp
GB Elections PTI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Gilgit-Baltistan, Elections, GB Elections, Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Ali Amin Gandapur
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Kashmore gang-rape: Main suspect shot dead by accomplice
Kashmore gang-rape: Main suspect shot dead by accomplice
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.