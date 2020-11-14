Bilawal wanted ISI DG’s guarantee for transparent GB elections: minister

Your browser does not support the video tag.

I had told Bilawal at a meeting that we can install cameras at every polling station with funds from my own ministry, said the minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan. However, Bilawal wanted “General Faiz’s guarantee” that the elections would be free and fair.

The elections in Gilgit-Baltistan will be held on Sunday (November 15). It has 24 constituencies and its assembly has 33 seats. Candidates from political parties will stand for 24 seats. Of the remaining seats, six are reserved for women and three for technocrats.

The area has a population of about 1.3 million and a total of 745,361 voters have registered, of which roughly half or 339,992 are women.

Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown

Gandapur said that the PPP chairperson has started an “awkward propaganda” and is claiming that the government in Gilgit-Baltistan will be given to the PPP.

“He is openly saying at jalsas that a meeting was held at GHQ which was chaired by the chief of army staff, all the parties were there and a decision was taken that GB’s government will be given to the PPP.”

He said making such statements in public is a sign that they will be defeated in the elections.