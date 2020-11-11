Bilawal, Maryam discuss country’s political situation in Gilgit meeting

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz held a one on one meeting at a hotel in Gilgit on Wednesday, the PPP’s media cell said in a statement.

The two leaders are currently running their parties’ election campaigns in Gilgit-Baltistan where elections are scheduled to be held on November 15.

“They discussed the political situation in the country,” the statement said without mentioning any specific topics. However, it said the two leaders are staying at the same hotel.

The PPP and PML-N are part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of 11 opposition parties formed in September to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

There were reports of differences between the PPP and PML-N after Bilawal told BBC Urdu last week that the opposition parties had agreed to use the term ‘establishment’ for those who brought Prime Minister Imran Khan to power.

It was Nawaz’s personal decision to name Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI DG Faiz Hameed at the Gujranwala rally, Bilawal had said. “Nawaz Sharif has his own party and I can’t control what he chooses to say,” he remarked, adding that he is certain the PML-N founder would not have made such a statement without solid evidence.

“I am sure he [Nawaz] would not name anyone without proof and this is his right to name whomever he wants. I can’t wait to see what evidence Nawaz will present in support of his allegations.”

Maryam, however, dispelled reports of a rift between the opposition parties after meeting Bilawal and said Nawaz and the PML-N have their own narrative and all the opposition parties in the PDM own it.

If someone is not supporting the narrative then no one is opposing it either, the PML-N vice-president told reporters. When asked whether she was satisfied with the army’s report into her husband Captain (retired) Safdar Awan’s arrest, Maryam said she would want to see those responsible identified.