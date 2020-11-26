Thursday, November 26, 2020  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Bilawal Bhutto tests positive for coronavirus

He’s self-isolating

Posted: Nov 26, 2020
Posted: Nov 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Bilawal Bhutto tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Online

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has tested positive for coronavirus.

Bilawal revealed this in a tweet on Thursday morning. He said that he’s self-isolating with mild symptoms.

On Wednesday, Bilawal’s political secretary tested positive for the virus after which the leader quarantined himself.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh tested positive in a long line of public figures. “I have been diagnosed with the virus,” Sheikh said, adding that he is self-isolating at home.

Earlier this month, PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira announced that he had contracted the virus as well. He had recently returned from Gilgit-Baltistan where he had been campaigning for the November 15 elections alongside PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The news comes ahead of the engagement ceremony of Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari which will take place on November 27.

On November 14, the PPP announced that Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari will be getting engaged to the son of a UAE-based businessman. The engagement will take place at Bilawal House Karachi.

The attendees have been asked to reply with a scanned copy of their negative COVID-19 PCR test results a day before the event.

As of Thursday morning, Pakistan has reported 386,198 cases of coronavirus, out of which 334,392 people have recovered. In the last 24 hours, over 3,306 new cases were reported and 40 people lost their lives to the virus.

