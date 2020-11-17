Bilawal, Maryam discuss ‘rigging’ of GB elections over phone

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and spoke to her about the alleged rigging of the Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020.

The votes were cast on November 15 and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won 10 seats and independent candidates won seven seats. The PML-N and PPP won two seats.

The two condemned the rigging and agreed to meet soon.

Rigging allegations

PTI’s Fateullah Khan emerged victorious in GBLA-2 (Gilgit-II) after bagging 6,848 votes. PPP’s Jameed Ahmed came in second after losing by four votes.

The PPP challenged the results and staged a sit-in outside a polling station in the constituency.

PDM rejects Gilgit-Baltistan election results

The Pakistan Democratic Movement has rejected the results of the Gilgit-Baltistan elections that saw the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf win 10 seats.

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also the president of the PDM, alleged that the GB polls were unfair and a repetition of the 2018 general election.

He vowed not to let the “incompetent rulers” get away with this. Fazl said they would finalise a joint strategy to shape their future course of action.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said his party was set to win 12 seats in the region but its mandate was stolen. PPP candidates were pressured ahead of the polls to join the PTI, he said.