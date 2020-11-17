Tuesday, November 17, 2020  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Bilawal, Maryam discuss ‘rigging’ of GB elections over phone

They agreed to meet soon

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Bilawal, Maryam discuss ‘rigging’ of GB elections over phone

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and spoke to her about the alleged rigging of the Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020.

The votes were cast on November 15 and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won 10 seats and independent candidates won seven seats. The PML-N and PPP won two seats.

The two condemned the rigging and agreed to meet soon.

Rigging allegations

PTI’s Fateullah Khan emerged victorious in GBLA-2 (Gilgit-II) after bagging 6,848 votes. PPP’s Jameed Ahmed came in second after losing by four votes.

The PPP challenged the results and staged a sit-in outside a polling station in the constituency.

PDM rejects Gilgit-Baltistan election results

The Pakistan Democratic Movement has rejected the results of the Gilgit-Baltistan elections that saw the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf win 10 seats.

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also the president of the PDM, alleged that the GB polls were unfair and a repetition of the 2018 general election.

He vowed not to let the “incompetent rulers” get away with this. Fazl said they would finalise a joint strategy to shape their future course of action.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said his party was set to win 12 seats in the region but its mandate was stolen. PPP candidates were pressured ahead of the polls to join the PTI, he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
GB elections 2020 gilgit-baltistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
TLP ends march after government agrees to 'expel' French ambassador
TLP ends march after government agrees to ‘expel’ French ambassador
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.