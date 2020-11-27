Begum Shamim Akhtar’s funeral prayers offered in London

The funeral prayers for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s mother Begum Shamim Akhtar were offered at London’s Regent Park Mosque on Friday.

Due to coronavirus restrictions in London, only 30 people, including Nawaz, his sons Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, former finance minister Ishaq Dar and other close relatives were allowed to attend the funeral prayers.

The body of Begum Shamim Akhtar, who passed away on November 22 in London, is being sent to Pakistan via British Airways flight BA-059 today. According to the PML-N spokesperson, her body will arrive in Pakistan on Saturday.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the PML-N spokesperson, told reporters that the time and location of Shamim Akhtar’s funeral in Pakistan will be announced soon.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif have been released from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail Friday for five days to attend mother’s funeral.

Shehbaz and Hamza were being held at Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore in different NAB cases.

Hamza, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, is being investigated by NAB in the Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani, and assets beyond known means of income cases. He was arrested by NAB on June 11, 2019.

Shehbaz was arrested by a NAB team from outside the Lahore High Court on September 28.