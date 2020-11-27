Friday, November 27, 2020  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Begum Shamim Akhtar’s funeral prayers offered in London

30 people, including Nawaz, attended her funeral at London mosque

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
Begum Shamim Akhtar’s funeral prayers offered in London

Photo: Twitter

The funeral prayers for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s mother Begum Shamim Akhtar were offered at London’s Regent Park Mosque on Friday.

Due to coronavirus restrictions in London, only 30 people, including Nawaz, his sons Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, former finance minister Ishaq Dar and other close relatives were allowed to attend the funeral prayers.

The body of Begum Shamim Akhtar, who passed away on November 22 in London, is being sent to Pakistan via British Airways flight BA-059 today. According to the PML-N spokesperson, her body will arrive in Pakistan on Saturday.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the PML-N spokesperson, told reporters that the time and location of Shamim Akhtar’s funeral in Pakistan will be announced soon.

Punjab government releases Shehbaz, Hamza on parole

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif have been released from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail Friday for five days to attend mother’s funeral.

Shehbaz and Hamza were being held at Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore in different NAB cases.

Hamza, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, is being investigated by NAB in the Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani, and assets beyond known means of income cases. He was arrested by NAB on June 11, 2019.

Shehbaz was arrested by a NAB team from outside the Lahore High Court on September 28.

FaceBook WhatsApp
London Nawaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
dengue, JPMC, Dr Seemin Jamali, antibiotics, CBC, blood tests, Sindh, karachi dengue
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh orders mandatory 50% work from home
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
Sindh markets to remain open till 8pm
How to tell if you have dengue
How to tell if you have dengue
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
Video: Moving car catches fire on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
Saad Hussain Rizvi: face of TLP nostalgia, Twitter army raiser
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors' degrees
HEC abolishes two-year bachelors’ degrees
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
Won’t shut down factories, promises PM Khan
French Embassy calls out Mazari's tweet likening Macron to Nazis
French Embassy calls out Mazari’s tweet likening Macron to Nazis
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PTM’s Moshin Dawar quits PDM
PIMS' OPD shuts down as 181 staff test coronavirus positive
PIMS’ OPD shuts down as 181 staff test coronavirus positive
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.