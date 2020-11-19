Thursday, November 19, 2020  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

BBC announces probe into 1995 Diana interview

She lifted the lid on her troubled marriage to Charles

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
BBC announces probe into 1995 Diana interview

Photo: Screengrab

The BBC announced Wednesday the immediate start of an investigation into how it obtained an explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana that lifted the lid on her troubled marriage to Prince Charles.

The corporation said it had approved the appointment of former Supreme Court judge John Dyson to lead the probe, which comes after calls from the late princess’ brother, Charles Spencer.

Spencer has alleged that the flagship “Panorama” programme reporter who conducted the interview, Martin Bashir, showed him faked documents to persuade his sister to take part.

In the November 1995 interview, which was watched by a record 22.8 million people, Diana detailed her collapsing marriage to the heir to the throne.

She famously said “there were three people” in her marriage — her, Charles and his long-time lover Camilla Parker-Bowles — and also revealed she had been unfaithful.

Diana and Charles formally divorced in 1996. She died in a Paris car crash the following year.

New reports have surfaced alleging that Bashir used underhand methods to persuade Diana to talk, including by claiming her own staff members were being paid to spy on her.

“This is an important investigation which I will start straight away,” Dyson said in a statement. “I will ensure it is both thorough and fair.”

The BBC set out the terms of reference for the probe, focusing principally on the role of Bashir, who was little-known at the time but went on to have a global career.

It will consider “the mocked-up bank statements purporting to show payments to a former employee of Earl Spencer… (and) the purported payments to members of the Royal Household”.

It will also look at revelations made by Spencer this month about Bashir to the Daily Mail, which said the reporter made “lurid claims” about Queen Elizabeth II, Charles and other royals.

Bashir has not responded to the latest claims. The BBC has said he was seriously unwell after contracting the coronavirus.

The BBC has been accused of a cover-up in a previous inquiry when rumours about Bashir’s alleged methods first surfaced.

The publicly funded broadcaster said its latest investigation will be published once completed.

“The BBC is determined to get to the truth about these events and that is why we have commissioned an independent investigation,” director-general Tim Davie said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bbc diana
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2020: PTI wins 10 seats, independents seven
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
No decision on school closure taken: Pakistan Education Ministry
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
United Motors to launch another hatchback 1000cc Chery QQ
Today's outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
Today’s outlook: Pakistan decides on schools closure, petrol price reduced
TLP ends march after government agrees to 'expel' French ambassador
TLP ends march after government agrees to ‘expel’ French ambassador
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Lahore motorway rape Day 70: Suspect sent to jail
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Explainer: Gilgit-Baltistan elections 2020 likely PTI-PPP showdown
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Health of our students number one priority: education minister
Kashmore gang-rape: Main suspect shot dead by accomplice
Kashmore gang-rape: Main suspect shot dead by accomplice
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.