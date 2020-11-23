Islamabad housing societies should stop polluting Korang Nullah, says court

The Supreme Court resumed hearing the Bani Gala encroachment case on Monday and instructed the Capital Development Authority to make the regularisation of constructions more transparent.

The authority has been told to submit its reply on housing societies disposing of waste in Korang Nullah too along with a quality report of the drain.

The housing societies should be barred from polluting the nullah, remarked Justice Umar Ata Bandial. All societies should have sewerage treatment plants.

There are no treatment plants at the nullah, the judge said. A structure has been constructed but it hasn’t been operating. The case has been adjourned indefinitely.

On July 24, 2019 the authority handed over five acres of land to the Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation to establish a sewerage treatment plant.

The plant was supposed to clean water flowing from into the Rawal Dam from Korang Nullah.