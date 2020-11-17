Balochistan recommends winter vacations from December 1

Winter vacations for educational institutions in Balochistan should commence from December 1, the province’s Education Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind recommended.

Rind said that he recommended that examinations at schools and colleges should end by December 1 during the meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre and education ministers of all the provinces on Monday.

Rind suggested that the winter holidays should last for three months. “We are considering extending the vacations by 15 days this year.”

The final decision will, however, be taken in the NCOC meting on November 23.

On Monday, the Federal Education Ministry decided that schools across the country will not be closed yet.

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that after the meeting on November 23, it will be decided whether winter vacations will be extended or the schools will be closed.

Education Ministers met today but there were different opinions regarding closure of educational institutions. We decided to gather more information and meet again next Monday. I want to assure parents, teachers and students that their health remains our top priority https://t.co/t187X8U8pF — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) November 16, 2020

“I want to assure parents, teachers and students that their health remains our top priority,” he tweeted.

The education ministers of all provinces agreed that markets and businesses should be closed first, not educational institutions.

In the last 24 hours, over 2,050 COVID-19 cases were reported across Pakistan. So far, 7,193 people have lost their lives to the virus. Health experts have warned that the country is battling a second wave.

Last month, the Federal Ministry of Education had announced that there won’t be any winter vacations this year. “Students have suffered a huge educational loss this year due to the coronavirus lockdown and they can’t afford vacations,” Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said.