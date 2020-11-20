Friday, November 20, 2020  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Balochistan postpones annual examinations for primary classes until March

Students were to sit for exams in November

Posted: Nov 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 20, 2020
Balochistan postpones annual examinations for primary classes until March

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The annual examinations for students from classes one to eight in Balochistan have been postponed.

The Balochistan Secondary Education Department announced on Friday that the exams that were supposed to be held in the last week of November will now be taken after March 10, 2021.

The decision was announced after the number of coronavirus cases in the province spiked.

A notification issued by the government stated that the decision is valid for both private and public schools. “The Balochistan Assessment and Evaluation Commission will issue certificates to the participating candidates.”

After examinations in March, the next educational year will begin immediately, it added.

According to experts, the second wave of the virus has hit the country. In the last 24 hours, over 30 people lost their lives to the virus taking the total deaths to 7,561. The total number of cases countrywide have increased to 368,665.

