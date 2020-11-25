Wednesday, November 25, 2020  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Balochistan govt withdraws Quetta lockdown notification after fierce protests

Traders opposed the idea

Posted: Nov 25, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Balochistan govt withdraws Quetta lockdown notification after fierce protests

Photo: Online

The Balochistan government has withdrawn its notification announcing a lockdown in Quetta after protests by traders.

The government had issued a notification on November 23 announcing that parks would be closed by 6pm, businesses by 8pm and wedding halls by 11pm. Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said the decision has been withdrawn after strong protests by the business community.

For now, all markets will operate as per their usual timings and stores not adhering to the government-issued SOPs will be fined and sealed, he said.

The traders assured the government that they would ensure that SOPs are followed at markets. It was on the basis of this promise that the district administration withdrew its notification.

In the past 24 hours, Balochistan has reported 45 new coronavirus cases, taking the total case number to 16,891. So far, 164 people have died of the virus in the province and 16,093 have recovered. There are 634 active cases in the province.

Pakistan is tightening its coronavirus restrictions as cases rise. The second wave of the virus has more than doubled the daily case numbers. The government has shut down all schools, colleges and universities and imposed restrictions on wedding halls and restaurants.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

