Fact-check: Has Bakhtawar’s wedding card been sent out too?

She is getting engaged on November 27

Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Some TV channels have aired the news that Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is getting married to Mahmood Chauhdry on January 29 and their wedding reception will be held at Karachi’s Bilawal House on January 30.

But the wedding cards and reports circulating on social media and TV channels are false, according to a member of the PPP’s media cell.

Her engagement ceremony is taking place on November 27 and the PPP’s official accounts on social media have posted the engagement card, said the member of PPP’s media cell.

Related: Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27

“The engagement card has four parts,” he said. “It starts with Bismillah, then there is a wedding picture of Bibi and Asif Sahab, then the invitation text and the last part gives SOPs and reservation details.”

The attendees have been asked to reply with a scanned copy of their negative COVID-19 PCR test results a day before the event.

Bakhtawar, who holds a Masters Honors in English from the University of Edinburgh, is an education enthusiast and actively works for Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST). Her efforts played a significant role in the establishment of Stem Cell Research Laboratory at Karachi Campus.

