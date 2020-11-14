Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is getting engaged to the son of a US-based businessman on November 27, Friday.

A relative of the Zardari family confirmed to SAMAA Digital on Saturday that Bakhtawar and Mahmood Chaudhry’s engagement will take place at Bilawal House Karachi. This was publicly confirmed by the PPP as well.

KARACHI, November 14: President @AAliZardari is pleased to announce, with the grace of God, the engagement of his and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's daughter @BakhtawarBZ with Mr. Mahmood Chaudhry on November 27, 2020. — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) November 14, 2020

Their invitation card, which is making rounds on social media, has been sent to the guests via email.

The attendees have been asked to reply with a scanned copy of their negative COVID-19 PCR test results a day before the event.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, who holds a Masters Honors in English from the University of Edinburgh, is an education enthusiast and actively works for Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST). Her efforts played a significant role in the establishment of Stem Cell Research Laboratory at Karachi Campus.

According to SAMAA TV reporter Sanjay Sadhwani, the young man is from Lahore but settled in Dubai. The family is Punjabi.