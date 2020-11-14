Saturday, November 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27

Her beau is the son of a US-based businessman

Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Bakhtawar Bhutto to get engaged on November 27

Photo: @bakhtawarbz/ Instagram

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari is getting engaged to the son of a US-based businessman on November 27, Friday.

A relative of the Zardari family confirmed to SAMAA Digital on Saturday that Bakhtawar and Mahmood Chaudhry’s engagement will take place at Bilawal House Karachi. This was publicly confirmed by the PPP as well.

Their invitation card, which is making rounds on social media, has been sent to the guests via email.

The attendees have been asked to reply with a scanned copy of their negative COVID-19 PCR test results a day before the event.

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, who holds a Masters Honors in English from the University of Edinburgh, is an education enthusiast and actively works for Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST). Her efforts played a significant role in the establishment of Stem Cell Research Laboratory at Karachi Campus.

According to SAMAA TV reporter Sanjay Sadhwani, the young man is from Lahore but settled in Dubai. The family is Punjabi.

