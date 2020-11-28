Baba Jan, Iftikhar Karbalai released after 9 years

Gilgit-Baltistan government has released Awami Workers Party leaders Baba Jan and Iftikhar Karbalani after nine years.

They were incarcerated in Gahkuch Jail. After the release, Jan and Karbalai have reached Hunza. Their families have confirmed the news of their release.

We are happy to announce that Comrade Baba Jan, AWP leader, the Che of GB and Com Iftikhar Katbalai are free after nine years incarceration in jail. A historic moment for all progressive forces.

We thank all the compaigners who worked for years and years for #FreeBabaJan campaign pic.twitter.com/Ev9gTeLDOd — Awami Workers Party (@AwamiWorkers) November 27, 2020

In August 2011, two people died after Hunza police opened fire on protesters in Aliabad. They were demanding compensation for those affected by the Attabad incident. The killing sparked widespread protests in the valley. Baba Jan and several others were arrested for vandalizing public property.

Last month, thousands of people staged sit-in for the release of Baba Jan and others. According to Amin Jan, Baba Jan’s brother, the sit-in was called off after an agreement was reached with the Gilgit-Baltistan caretaker government.

Earlier this week, as part of the agreement, five of the arrested activists were released, Pamir Times reported.