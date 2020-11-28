Saturday, November 28, 2020  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Baba Jan, Iftikhar Karbalai released after 9 years

Last month, thousands staged sit-in for their release

Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: twitter.com/AwamiWorkers

Gilgit-Baltistan government has released Awami Workers Party leaders Baba Jan and Iftikhar Karbalani after nine years.

They were incarcerated in Gahkuch Jail. After the release, Jan and Karbalai have reached Hunza. Their families have confirmed the news of their release.

In August 2011, two people died after Hunza police opened fire on protesters in Aliabad. They were demanding compensation for those affected by the Attabad incident. The killing sparked widespread protests in the valley. Baba Jan and several others were arrested for vandalizing public property.

Last month, thousands of people staged sit-in for the release of Baba Jan and others. According to Amin Jan, Baba Jan’s brother, the sit-in was called off after an agreement was reached with the Gilgit-Baltistan caretaker government.

Earlier this week, as part of the agreement, five of the arrested activists were released, Pamir Times reported.

Baba Jan
 
