Azhar Ali to launch cricket academy in Lahore

Former Test captain Azhar Ali has announced that he is launching a cricket academy in Lahore from December.

The 35-year-old made the announcement on his Twitter account.

I’m really glad to announce that we are starting Azhar Ali cricket academy in Valencia town , Lahore from 1 December 2020 InshA Allah..🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/6ED0z0uSIv — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) November 22, 2020

The Lahore-born batsman was removed as the frontman in the five-day format after being criticised for his performances and leadership qualities.

The right-hander has represented the Green Caps in 134 fixtures with 7974 runs to his name, including 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries.