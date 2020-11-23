Monday, November 23, 2020  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Azhar Ali to launch cricket academy in Lahore

The training facility will be operational in December

SAMAA
Posted: Nov 23, 2020
Photo: AFP

Former Test captain Azhar Ali has announced that he is launching a cricket academy in Lahore from December.

The 35-year-old made the announcement on his Twitter account.

The Lahore-born batsman was removed as the frontman in the five-day format after being criticised for his performances and leadership qualities.

The right-hander has represented the Green Caps in 134 fixtures with 7974 runs to his name, including 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries.

