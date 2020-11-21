Saturday, November 21, 2020  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Azad Kashmir to go into lockdown for 15 days

Traders stage protest

Posted: Nov 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Azad Kashmir to go into lockdown for 15 days

A man wearing a facemask walks along a deserted street during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Azad Kashmir on March 29, 2020. Photo: AFP

The administration of Azad Kashmir has decided to impose a lockdown for 15 days to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The lockdown will be imposed at 12am.

Traders in Mirpur staged a protest against the decision of the administration. They said that they incurred many losses during the initial lockdown, adding that they cannot afford to close their shops again.

They said that they should be allowed to open their shops and ensure the implementation of all SOPs.

Azad Kashmir has reported 5,911 cases and 134 deaths so far while 4,318 people have recovered from the virus. The decision to impose another lockdown has been taken to control the coronavirus spread.

All the places that will remain closed during the lockdown.

  • Schools and other educational institutions
  • Wedding halls
  • Shops and shopping malls
  • Barbershops and beauty parlours
  • Parks and playgrounds
  • Gyms
  • Tourist places
  • Private medical clinics

The following shops will remain open from 7am to 7pm.

  • Grocery stores,
  • Vegetable and dairy shops
  • Stationery shops
  • LPG cylinder shops
  • Bakeries
  • Tandoors

The administration has said that hotels and restaurants have been given permission for takeaway and deliveries.

AZAD KASHMIR
 
VIDEO

