Saturday, November 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1442
Ayaz Sadiq granted bail in 2018 inciting violence case

Three other PML-N leaders also granted bail

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq has been granted bail in a 2018 case accusing him of inciting violence during the rallies to welcome former premier Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan.

An anti-terrorism court approved the bail of four PML-N leaders—Sadiq, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Malik Mahmood Waheed and Rana Ehsan—till November 16.

They had all filed pre-arrest bail applications to avoid being arrested in the case.

Speaking to the media after the court hearing, Sadiq said they decided to apply for bail in order to not create hurdles ahead of the December 13 rally.

He said other leaders and workers named in the case will also apply for bail. A number of PML-N heavyweights were named in the case

