Thursday, November 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1442
ATC dismisses murder case against Nawaz Sharif after 6 years

It was filed by Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
ATC dismisses murder case against Nawaz Sharif after 6 years

Photo: AFP

An Islamabad anti-terrorism court dismissed after six years a murder case filed against Nawaz Sharif and Chaudhry Nisar by the PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

He had claimed that then premier Nawaz and interior minister Nisar were responsible for the deaths of two workers during the 2014 PTI and PAT rallies in the capital.

The two men died on August 30, 2014 after a fight with the police. Qureshi, now the foreign minister, had filed the case under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code claiming that Nawaz and Nisar were responsible for their deaths.

Judge Raja Jawwad dismissed the case on Thursday after six years on the basis that Qureshi, the complainant, hadn’t cooperated in the case.

The police presented a report to the court and said the complainant wasn’t following up with the case nor had he provided any evidence. There is no need to continue this case, the police said, advising that the court shuold dismiss it.

The PML-N has blamed the PTI leadership for the workers’ deaths.

