HOME > Health

AstraZeneca/Oxford say Covid vaccine shows 70% efficacy

Lower efficacy compared with vaccine by rivals

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
AstraZeneca/Oxford say Covid vaccine shows 70% efficacy

British drugs group AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford on Monday said their jointly-developed vaccine against Covid-19 has shown “an average efficacy of 70 percent” in trials.

“This vaccine’s efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against Covid-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency,” AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot said in a statement. 

However the vaccine has produced lower average efficacy compared with coronavirus vaccines produced by rivals Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna which have come in above 90 percent.

