Assets case: NAB challenges Rana Sanaullah’s bail plea

Pakistan’s accountability bureau submitted on Friday its reply in the assets case against PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah.

The bureau is investigating him for owning more assets than known sources of income. NAB requested the Lahore High Court to cancel Sanaullah’s bail in the case.

NAB said that it launched an inquiry against Sanaullah after receiving three complaints against him. The approval of the inquiry was given according to the law.

The bureau said that it did summon Sanaullah but never harassed him. The MNA should show proof of income, it said.

Sanaullah has applied for bail in the case. A two-judge bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider will hear the bail petition on November 16.

The MNA is being investigated in two other cases: the NAB office attack case and drug possession case.

NAB office attack case

Sanaullah and Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar Awan have also been named in the NAB office attack case.

A case was registered against the PML-N leaders for ‘manhandling policemen’ outside the NAB Lahore office on August 22. An anti-terrorism court has approved their bail in the case.

The FIR was registered under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for), 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). Later, terrorism charges were added to the case too.

Drug possession case

Sanaullah was arrested on July 1, 2019 for possession of drugs. The ANF claims to have seized 15 kilogrammes of heroin from his car.

The prosecution told the court that the ANF had been monitoring Sanaullah’s movements for a few days and they received credible information that drugs were being carried in a car similar to the one Sanaullah has.

The PML-N leader, however, argued that a false case was registered against him for political victimisation “as the petitioner being a vocal leader of the opposition was openly criticising the policies of the sitting government”, the court document said.

He is currently out on bail in the case.