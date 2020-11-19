Suspect arrested for killing nephew of PPP’s Nawab Wassan

The main suspect who killed ASI Bilawal Wassan and set his car ablaze in Khairpur has been arrested in Karachi, the police said on Thursday.

The deceased was a nephew of Nawab Wassan, a special assistant to the Sindh CM on the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Housing Cell.

The police located Faraz Rajput by tracking his cellphone which he had powered on to call someone. It believes that are more people behind the killing.

Wassan’s charred body was found inside in a burning vehicle Tuesday night. Khairpur SSP Ameer Saud Magsi told SAMAA TV that the suspects tried to make it seem like a road accident.

The car was first placed beside a pole and the body was placed inside it, later the vehicle was torched, he said.

Wassan was posted at Laung Faqeer police check post. The police earlier claimed that he had gone to meet two people the night he was killed.