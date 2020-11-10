Tuesday, November 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Army’s report proves PTI uses institution for political motives: PML-N

Leader says ISPR's statement didn't mention names of officials

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Army’s report proves PTI uses institution for political motives: PML-N

The PML-N said Tuesday that Pakistan army’s inquiry report in connection with the alleged abduction of Sindh’s chief of police has proved that the PTI is using state institutions for political motives.

“For political motives, the institutions were used,” PML-N leader Azma Bukhari told SAMAA TV. She added that the institution should also take notice of the use of the Rangers by federal ministers.

Commenting on the report, she said the names of officials who were removed from their posts should also be made public.

“There is no name, no designation… who was punished?” she asked.

Related: Safdar arrest: Minister lauds armed forces for removing ‘overzealous’ officers

The remarks from the PML-N leader came hours after the ISPR, the Pakistani military’s media wing, said its court of inquiry found that the officers of the Inter-Services Intelligence and the Rangers acted “overzealously” in the case which “led to misunderstanding between the two state institutions”.

The statement said the officers were “under increasing public pressure to ensure prompt action as per the law”. The ISI and Rangers personnel felt that the response of the Sindh police was slow in a “developing yet volatile situation” and decided to act “rather over zealously”, it added.

Safdar’s arrest: ISPR says ISI, Rangers personnel acted over zealously

The statement said that based on the recommendations of the court of inquiry, “it has been decided to remove the officers from their current assignments for departmental proceedings and disposal at the GHQ”.

Safdar, the husband of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, was arrested from his hotel room in Karachi for changing slogans at Quaid’s mausoleum. He, however, was granted bail by a court after 12 hours. He was in Karachi to attend the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally.

Army Chief Qamar Jawed Bajwa had ordered an inquiry after Sindh Inspector General Mushtaq Mahar had decided to go on a leave after the arrest. He was followed by other senior police officials.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Army pmln
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Army report, IG abduction, IG kidnapping, Army, Qamar Javed Bajwa
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
CSS CE-2020 results announced, 2% applicants successful
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Security guard kills Khushab bank manager, cites blasphemy motivation
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
WB assures working to wrap up Karachi Yellow line design
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.