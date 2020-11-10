Army’s report proves PTI uses institution for political motives: PML-N

The PML-N said Tuesday that Pakistan army’s inquiry report in connection with the alleged abduction of Sindh’s chief of police has proved that the PTI is using state institutions for political motives.

“For political motives, the institutions were used,” PML-N leader Azma Bukhari told SAMAA TV. She added that the institution should also take notice of the use of the Rangers by federal ministers.

Commenting on the report, she said the names of officials who were removed from their posts should also be made public.

“There is no name, no designation… who was punished?” she asked.

The remarks from the PML-N leader came hours after the ISPR, the Pakistani military’s media wing, said its court of inquiry found that the officers of the Inter-Services Intelligence and the Rangers acted “overzealously” in the case which “led to misunderstanding between the two state institutions”.

The statement said the officers were “under increasing public pressure to ensure prompt action as per the law”. The ISI and Rangers personnel felt that the response of the Sindh police was slow in a “developing yet volatile situation” and decided to act “rather over zealously”, it added.

The statement said that based on the recommendations of the court of inquiry, “it has been decided to remove the officers from their current assignments for departmental proceedings and disposal at the GHQ”.

Safdar, the husband of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, was arrested from his hotel room in Karachi for changing slogans at Quaid’s mausoleum. He, however, was granted bail by a court after 12 hours. He was in Karachi to attend the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally.

Army Chief Qamar Jawed Bajwa had ordered an inquiry after Sindh Inspector General Mushtaq Mahar had decided to go on a leave after the arrest. He was followed by other senior police officials.