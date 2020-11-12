Thursday, November 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Army chief telephoned Bilawal on PM Khan’s instructions: Firdous

Says army has proved it's a disciplined and organized institution

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Army chief telephoned Bilawal on PM Khan’s instructions: Firdous

Firdous Ashiq Awan, the Punjab chief minister’s special assistant, said on Thursday that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had called PPP Chairpersonn Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It was necessary to handle the crisis in Sindh, Awan said while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

“After the call, you saw that the army proved that it is a disciplined and organized institution and there is a system of accountability,” she said.

On October 20, the PPP chairperson had asked the army chief to investigate the alleged abduction of Sindh’s chief of police in Karachi a few hours before PML-N leader Captain (retired) Safdar Awan was arrested from his hotel room.

“It’s on the lips of every police officer from SHO to SP and from SP to DIGs as to who were the people who surrounded the IG’s home at 2 in the morning. Who were the two people who went to the IG’s home and where did they take him at 4 in the morning?” Bilawal had asked during a press conference.

Soon after the press conference, General Bajwa called the PPP chairperson and told him he has ordered the Karachi corps commander to investigate the incident.

On November 10, the ISPR said in a statement that the military’s court of inquiry has removed Rangers and ISI officials from their posts in Karachi and a further inquiry against them will be held at the GHQ.

It had noted that they acted “overzealously” by arresting Captain Safdar.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari qamar javed bajwa
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Qamar Javed Bajwa, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan, Captain Safdar, Karachi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
Banker arrested in Islamabad after being filmed groping woman
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in 'seven hours'
People to travel from Karachi to Lahore in ‘seven hours’
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Beware of purchasing plots in 62 Karachi cooperative housing societies
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
Gatherings at wedding halls banned from November 20: NCOC
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
How long will the dollar rate keep dropping?
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Sindh decides to replace Karachi administrator
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Builders eye Karachi plaza as residents race to stop demolition
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Men gang-rape woman, four-year-old daughter in Kashmore for 2 weeks
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
Pakistan Railways announces restoring KCR from Monday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.