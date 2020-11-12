Army chief telephoned Bilawal on PM Khan’s instructions: Firdous

Firdous Ashiq Awan, the Punjab chief minister’s special assistant, said on Thursday that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had called PPP Chairpersonn Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It was necessary to handle the crisis in Sindh, Awan said while addressing a press conference in Lahore.

“After the call, you saw that the army proved that it is a disciplined and organized institution and there is a system of accountability,” she said.

On October 20, the PPP chairperson had asked the army chief to investigate the alleged abduction of Sindh’s chief of police in Karachi a few hours before PML-N leader Captain (retired) Safdar Awan was arrested from his hotel room.

“It’s on the lips of every police officer from SHO to SP and from SP to DIGs as to who were the people who surrounded the IG’s home at 2 in the morning. Who were the two people who went to the IG’s home and where did they take him at 4 in the morning?” Bilawal had asked during a press conference.

Soon after the press conference, General Bajwa called the PPP chairperson and told him he has ordered the Karachi corps commander to investigate the incident.

On November 10, the ISPR said in a statement that the military’s court of inquiry has removed Rangers and ISI officials from their posts in Karachi and a further inquiry against them will be held at the GHQ.

It had noted that they acted “overzealously” by arresting Captain Safdar.