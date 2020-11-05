Anti-encroachment teams target Karachi’s Tariq Road, Korangi

Several constructions demolished, footpaths cleared
The KMC anti-encroachment department demolished several 'illegal' constructions in operations in Karachi's districts Korangi and East on Thursday.
In their first operation, they demolished illegal constructions such as walls, grills and cement blocks outside shops, service roads and greenbelts in Korangi 5 ½ .
During the operation at Korangi's Char Pole Roundabout, the KMC team removed encroachments such as tea-hotels’ items, cabins, push-carts, gas cylinders and puncture equipment from service roads.
In the second operation, the anti-encroachment team removed constructions around Tariq Road in District East.
During the operation, the KMC team picked up tables, chairs, push-carts and cabins on roads and footpaths.
The KMC's senior director, Bashir Siddiqui, said anti-encroachment operations would be carried out in all districts of Karachi.
He said the anti-encroachment department is targeting the districts Central, East, South and Korangi in the first phase.
He said after removal of encroachments from these districts, the teams will conduct a full-fledged operation in districts Malir, West and Keamari.