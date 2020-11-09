Monday, November 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1442
HOME > News

Anti-Corruption Establishment team seizes construction records from SBCA office

It's investigating seven officials for illegal constructions

Posted: Nov 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Anti-Corruption Establishment team seizes construction records from SBCA office

The Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment visited the Sindh Building Control Authority headquarters in Karachi on Monday and seized four months worth of records of construction in Liaquatabad and Gulberg.

The office is located within Civic Centre.

The team visited the SBCA headquarters on the directives of ACE Central Assistant Director Zahid Ahmed Rahoojo.

He issued notices on November 2 to SBCA Deputy Director Jamila Jabeen, Deputy Director Kishan Chand, Assistant Director Muhammad Zubair, Assistant Director Aamir Khan, Assistant Director Abdul Khaliq, Building Inspector Nadeem Ullah and Building Inspector Shehbaz.

They have been asked to produce complete correspondence files for Plot No 5A 9/25, Plot No 5A 5/30 and Plot No ST-5 RS-16, Sector 11/1 North Karachi and North Nazimabad along with approved layout plans, revised layout plans, completion certificates, ownership documents and current status with pictures.

The official summoned the SBCA officers to his office at 3pm on November 6 to record their statements but they didn’t appear.

The ACE officials said there are several complaints against these SBCA officers regarding their involvement in illegal construction on these plots.

SBCA officers confirmed to SAMAA Digital that the ACE team visited the SBCA Liaquatabad Town and North Nazimabad Town offices.

They said the ACE team took records for the construction of the last four months in Liaquatabad and North Nazimabad from their offices.

“The ACE team was visited the SBCA headquarters after 4pm,” the SBCA officers added.

