HOME > News

Angry Mandviwalla to summon NAB in Senate for harassing businesses

He said NAB is harassing him and his brother

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla lashed out at the National Accountability Court Sunday, and said that the anti-graft body is harassing business community members without discrimination.

He said this at a press conference held in Islamabad.

“For the first time, the Senate is under threat,” he said, referring to a major fake accounts case investigation against him and several others.

He said that NAB is harassing his brother, businessman Nadeem Mandviwalla, and forcing former chairman of PIA Aijaz Haroon into entering into a plea bargain in a similar investigation.

Mandviwalla said he has submitted an application before the Senate and senior NAB officials will be summoned before House committees.

He said he has asked business community members to protest outside NAB offices.

“NAB has destroyed Pakistan’s economy, it has [forced businesses] to move billions outside the country,” the Senate deputy chairman said.

Mandviwalla said that the business owners had previously protested against NAB investigations too, and the prime minister and army chief had to placate them. The government had to introduce amendments in the NAB ordinance, he said.

