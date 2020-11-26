Amjad Ali Zaidi elected GB speaker

The Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly elected on Thursday its speaker and deputy speaker in Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi and Nazir Ahmed.

Both are from the ruling PTI. Zaidi received 18 votes for the post of speaker while the joint opposition’s candidate Ghulam Muhammad received eight.

After the election, Thursday’s session was presided over by the new speaker. He oversaw the election for the deputy speaker that saw the PTI’s Ahmed securing 22 votes compared to the nine received by the opposition’s Rehmat Khaliq.

The PTI is still in the process of forming the government in GB. Barrister Khalid Khursheed and Fatehullah Khan’s names are being put forward for the post of chief minister. Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to announce the name soon.

Last week, the premier met the chief organisers of the party twice and also discussed the matter with his federal ministers. He will attend the chief minister’s swearing in ceremony.