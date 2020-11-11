Altaf Hussain, 26/11 suspects named on FIA’s most wanted list

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency has issued its list of 1,210 most wanted or high-profile terrorists.

At least 737 people are wanted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa law enforcement agencies, 161 by Punjab, 122 by Balochistan, 100 by Sindh, 32 by Islamabad, 30 by Gilgit-Baltistan and 28 people were added to the list by the FIA itself.

Those named on the list issued on Wednesday include MQM founder Altaf Hussain, former MQM leader Muhammad Anwar and MQM leader Iftikhar Hussain for their involvement in Dr Imran Farooq’s murder in London in September 2010.

At least 11 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba were added for their involvement in the 2008 attacks in India’s Mumbai. Nasir Mehmood, one of the PML-N members who recorded the video confession of former accountability court Judge Arshad Malik, is also named.

Most people on the list belong to religious and militant organizations such as Al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Siphah-e-Mohammad Pakistan, Imamia Student Organization, Jandullah, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Sipah-e-Sahaba, Lashkar-e-Islam, Jaish-e-Muhammad and other outlawed outfits.

Many of them are living abroad, in places such as Iran, Syria, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom.

The full list can be viewed here.