Police arrest former PM Gillani’s son in Multan

He was arrested for violating coronavirus SOPs

Posted: Nov 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Picture: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari/Twitter

The Mulan police arrested on Wednesday Syed Ali Musa Gillani, the son of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, for violating coronavirus SOPs ahead of the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally in the city on November 25.

Chaudhry Manzoor, a PPP leader in Punjab, told reporters that the police have launched a crackdown against their party workers after making a list of them and their aim was to stop the opposition parties’ rally in Multan.

According to Chaudhry, Ali Musa Gillani was protesting the arrest of party workers when the police arrested him.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP chairperson, has condemned his arrest and said the opposition parties will exercise their democratic right and hold the rally in Multan on November 30.

“They know people stand with democracy, not with the selected government,” said Bilawal in a tweet. “Such tactics will not deter us.”

