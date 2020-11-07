Saturday, November 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Women lawmakers rally against Gandapur for Maryam surgery comments

Minister claimed PML-N leader spent tax money on surgeries

Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Women lawmakers in Pakistan criticised on Saturday Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur over his remarks against PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz at an election rally in Shigar.

“Now, Maryam has come on a campaign. But do listen to it, listen to it on record…she is beautiful…I will speak the truth but she spent millions of rupees of your taxes on surgeries in Nawaz Sharif’s two governments,” said Gandapur. “The beauty is also of your money.”

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman has termed his remarks “foolish” and “insulting”, and said the minister’s mere presence in the area is a violation of the election’s code of conduct.

The Gilgit-Baltistan High Court had ordered lawmakers and ministers to leave the area within 72 hours yesterday.

Uzma Bukhari, the PML-N’s MPA in Punjab, said the presence of ministers like Gandpur in the National Assembly is an insult to the country’s Parliament. She added that ministers were using the language of PM Khan at rallies.

Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, an MPA who belongs to the government’s coalition partner the GDA, asked the prime minister to take notice of Gandapur’s remarks and said he used ‘inappropriate’ language against a woman, which should be condemned.
