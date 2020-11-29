AirSial hopes to launch this December

Pakistan’s newest private airline, AirSial, is starting its fleet with an Airbus A320.

The plane is on its way from the US and will land in Karachi soon. The airline will start operations with three planes.

With the arrival of these planes, AirSial will finally be able to start operations. The airline’s management hopes to operate its first flight ahead of the new year.

AirSial will start with flights between Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot and Peshawar before expanding operations.

The airline is a project of members of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It was conceived in 2015 after Sialkot’s business community constructed the city’s airport on its own. That makes it the country’s first and only privately owned airport.