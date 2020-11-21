Saturday, November 21, 2020  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Ahmadi doctor killed, three others injured in Nankana Sahib

They were targeted when they left home after performing prayers

Posted: Nov 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Ahmadi doctor killed, three others injured in Nankana Sahib

Dr Tahir Ahmed. Picture credit: Spokesperson of Jama'at Ahmadiyya Pakistan

A 31-year-old Ahmadi doctor named Tahir Ahmed was killed and three members of his family injured in an attack on their house in Punjab’s Nankana Sahib District, the spokesperson for the Ahmadiyya community said Friday.

In a statement sent to reporters, Saleem-ud-Din, the spokesperson, said a teenager opened fire on the family after they left their home after reciting prayers on Friday.

According to an FIR, the attacker identified as Mahad indiscriminately fired upon the family when the complainant opened his door to see his relatives off. The FIR has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act at the Saddar Sangla Hill Police Station.

The complainant told the police that the attacker could reveal during the interrogation who told him to attack the family.

Ahmadis have been attacked several times this year across the country. According to the spokesperson, Dr Tahir was the fourth members of his community to be killed in the past four months.

At least five Ahmadis have been killed in the country this year. “The state as usual has turned a blind eye towards the plight of Ahmadis living in Pakistan,” he added.

PM Khan orders investigations

Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special representative on religious harmony, has condemned the killings of Ahmadis in a statement.

“All Islamic scholars are unanimously agreed this that as per commandment of Al-Quran, killing of an individual is alike killing of the entire humanity,” read his statement.

He added that PM Khan has ordered a probe into murders of Ahmadis and justice will prevail.

