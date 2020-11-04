Agha Siraj’s indictment in assets case postponed till Nov 9

An accountability court in Karachi has postponed the indictment of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in an assets case till November 9.

Siraj appeared in court on Wednesday.

Another person named in the case, Shamshad, couldn’t appear because of her health condition. Her lawyer told the court that she has been unwell and doctors have told her to rest for two weeks.

The court has summoned her medical reports at the next hearing.

Durrani, his wife, three daughters, and son have been accused of owning assets beyond his known means of income.