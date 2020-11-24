Tuesday, November 24, 2020  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Afzal Zaidi reappointed Karachi municipal commissioner

He was removed from the position last week

Posted: Nov 24, 2020
Photo: File

The Sindh government has given Syed Muhammad Afzal Zaidi additional charge of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation municipal commissioner.

On November 18, Zaidi was replaced by Syed Salahuddin Ahmed as municipal commissioner ahead of the Mahmoodabad Nullah anti-encroachment operation.

Zaidi was appointed on the post in September. Before that, Dr Syed Saifur Rehman was the municipal commissioner of the corporation.

A Grade-19 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Services, Zaidi is also the project director of the local government’s Competitive and Livable City of Karachi project.

A municipal commissioner is in-charge of the KMC administration. All KMC departmental heads report to the municipal commissioner.

All office documents, including tender notices, transfers and postings of KMC officers, salary, pension, and other bills go from the municipal commissioner to the Karachi mayor or administrator.

The municipal commissioner can also authorise issuance of Rs100,000 to any department for any emergency work on his behalf.

